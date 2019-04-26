Aduana Stars home ground temporarily closed down

Aduana Stars have been handed a temporary ban from using the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa Ahenkro with immediate effect.

This follows Wednesday's violent attacks on Medeama SC by irate fans of the club after their 1-1 draw in the Normalisation Committee.

Also the referee and his assistants were held hostage and had to be whisked away by the Policemen on duty.

A Ghana Football Association statement read: ''The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football has ordered a TEMPORARY RAN on Aduana Stars FC from using the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park as its home venue with immediate effect. The decision has become necessary due to the unfortunate incident that occurred during Match Day Seven between Aduana Stars FC and Medeama SC played on Wednesday, 24th May 2019.

''This decision is in accordance with Article 15(2) of the GFA General Regulations which states that ''the GFA may order the closure if any league centre where the safety of clubs, Match Officials or Spectators cannot be guaranteed.

''We are by a copy of this letter asking the NC Special Competition Committee to determine the venue for Aduana Stars FC's subsequent home matches in accordance with the provision of Article 15 (3) of the GFA General Regulations.

''This order is without prejudice to the determination of the case pending before the Discplinary Committee. ''