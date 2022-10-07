GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 07 October 2022
Aduana Stars’ Kwame Adom Frimpong wins GPL Nasco player of the month

Aduana Stars midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong has been adjudged player of the month for September, picking the first award of the 2022/23 season.

Frimpong has won the first award of the season following an excellent month in the new Ghana Premier League season.

He scored two goals in three appearances and won two man of the match awards, helping Aduana Stars pick up two wins and a draw to stay in second place.

 

Frimpong won the award ahead of club captain Bright Adjei and Medeama SC duo Kwesi Donsu and Kofi Asmah.

The 25-year-old will hope to maintain his impression form when the league resumes from suspension.

