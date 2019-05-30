Aduana Stars management team disbanded after Tier 2 Special Competition eviction- reports

Reports say Aduana Stars owner Nana Agyemang Badu II has sacked members of the management team.

According to a publication by MySoccer24.com, the decision was taken after the Fire Boys got eliminated from the Tier 2 Special Competition on Wednesday.

An official announcement will be made on Friday.

Aduana Stars were eliminated 4-3 on penalty shoot outs by Berekum Arsenals after drawing 2-2 in regulation time.

In the Special Competition, the two-time league champions missed out on a semi-final spot after finishing fourth behind AshantiGold, Asante Kotoko and Medeama.