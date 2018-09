Israeli top-flight side Hapoel Tel Aviv have announced the signing of Aduana Stars midfielder Emmanuel Boateng for an undisclosed fee.

Boateng graduated from the West Africa Football Academy to join the Ghanaian champions in January, 2018.

He has since been an important member of the team making 14 appearances in the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

Boateng can also play as a right back.

By Nuhu Adams