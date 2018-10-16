Aduana Stars to reunite with former coach Yussif Abubakar

Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars are set to iron out the differences between them and former coach Yussif Abubakar in efforts to bring him back to the club.

The Dormaa based outfit fired the former Hearts of Oak coach midway in their CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

Management of the club brought in Japanese trainer Kenechi Yatuhashi but the "Ogya Boys" failed to reach the quarter finals of the continental competition.

Yatuhashi left after a disastrous campaign and the team was later linked with former Hearts and Kotoko manager David Duncan.

According to information gathered, the entire Management of the team has come to a conclusion to bring back their former coach.

However, it is for the experienced manager to make a decision on whether or not to rejoin the club.