Aduana Stars tactician Yaw Acheampong happy with win over Bechem United

Aduana Stars coach, Yaw Acheampong says he is delighted with his side’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Bechem United at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Friday, December 15 2023.

Bright Adjei’s 17th minute strike sent the The Fire Boys back to the top of the league standings after they were leapfrogged by Samartex last weekend.

Acheampong admits their opponents were a tough nut to crack and is happy his side were able to pick all three points.

He told StarTimes: “This team (Bechem United) is a well-organized team and we have to be very careful playing. So, I am happy we are able to carry the day.”

Aduana have a one-point lead on top of the standings and their next game is away to Nsoatreman.

By Suleman Asante