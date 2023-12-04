Aduana Stars tactician Yaw Acheampong shares excitement after narrow win over Hearts of Oak

Head coach of Aduana Stars, Yaw Acheampong has expressed his delight after his side secured a hard-fought victory over Hearts of Oak at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.

Bright Adjei’s wickedly deflected free-kick on 65 minutes which beat Ayi in post was the difference when both teams locked horns on matchday 13 of the premier league.

Acheampong told StarTimes at full time: “I wasn’t shocked. As I said earlier, I know if we keep to our game plan, we will have the day and I am happy we have the day. I think we’ve lost two at a row and it’s not good to lose three. So, it’s very important to us and I am happy we have the day."

The Fire Boys remain top of the league standings with 24 points, albeit on goal difference. They travel to Abrankese to play top flight debutants for their next game.

By Suleman Asante