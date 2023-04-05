Aduana will still win the league even if we play in bathrooms- W.O Tandoh

Aduana Stars assistant coach W.O. Tandoh says the Ghana Football Association's decision to ban their home venue will not deter them from winning the league.

Aduana Stars were banned from playing at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park after their fans reportedly attacked Tamale City's team bus after both teams clashed in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Aduana Stars are chasing another league title since 2017 and while they happen to be the only team to be undefeated at home in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, the ban comes as a blow to their title aspirations.

However, W.O. Tandoh is certain his team will go all out to win the title regardless.

According to him, irrespective of whichever venue will be approved by the GFA, his team is poised to defy all the odds and become champions once more.

"Even if we play our games at their bathrooms, Aduana Stars will win the league. Again, if they like they should let us play at the guest house we will also win the FA Cup," he stated”

With 44 points, the Ogya boys are currently three points clear of second-placed Bechem United.

They will play five more home matches until the end of the season