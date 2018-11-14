AFCON 2019 – All You Need to Know Before Betting

Everyone knows that there is a strong connection between soccer and betting so with the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations the growing number of Ghanaian fans keen on taking their chances during the tournament in Cameroon must be aware of their options.

You can always watch the ongoing soccer matches on TV and gamble at different gambling venues, such as the Springbok mobile, on separate occasions. But what if you could combine both passions?

The AFCON games are around the corner, which means that you have an amazing chance to place some bets on one of the most important tournaments in the continent. But before you place your bets, there are a few things you need to know, so you will be able to make an informed decision:

The games are supposed to take place in Cameroon, the only team that has a spot reserved in the finales. 48 teams will take part in the games, divided into 12 groups of 4. Group A is considered to be quite weak, which means that Senegal is a favorite right now. Other teams such as Nigeria, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, and Egypt are also considered to be top competitors. A few teams are considered as underdogs, and they might change the odds of the games. You can bet on the Africa Cup of Nations online, using one of the various websites available to you in your vicinity.

Read on to find out more about the games, what teams are expected to excel, and what bets you should place?

Previous AFCON Winners

To figure out what team has the best chances of winning, you need to look at the tournament’s history. Which team won more than once? Which teams disappointed the fans?

Since the year 2000, Cameroon won three times, the last time being in 2017. Egypt was in the lead 3 times as well, while Tunisia, Zambia, Nigeria, and the Ivory Coast all won once since then.

With all of this in mind, there is no wonder most of those teams are quite popular amongst the fans this time around. Many people even believe that because Egypt came in second the last AFCON tournament, it has to redeem itself this year, by obtaining the greatest title of all.

Now we can take a closer look at some teams that disappointed the masses in the previous tournaments. For starters, Senegal was one of the best teams the tournament saw in 2017, and yet – they lost to Cameroon. Algeria also disappointed some dedicated fans, especially when they struggled to get a draw when battling against Zimbabwe.

Will those teams surprise us this year? Or are you crazy even contemplating placing your bets on them?

Underdog Teams You Should Look Out For

While some countries catch the spotlight on a regular basis, others stay in the shadows – but that doesn’t mean that they pose no threat to the popular teams.

This year, you may want to watch out for the underdogs.

Burundi and Benin are looking good out there, and if they can keep the energy up – they have a real shot at making it all the way to the top.

Other countries such as Libya, Kenya, and Mauritania also seem to have a chance at winning the title. No one knows what may happen in the upcoming games, but you can rest assured that those teams will give a great fight!

And What about the Odds?

When you look at the gambling odds from last year, you can see that the Ivory Coast was in the lead with 4.50 – 5.08 odds on various websites.

Egypt got odds of 9.00, while Cameroon stood at 10.00.

Those numbers serve to show that you never know what awaits you in the games, but you can certainly have fun guessing!

In Conclusion

Now you know more about which teams are the strongest and which are not, you can start planning your betting methods. Do you think you know who will win the cup this year? Go for it!