AFCON 2019: CAF organise workshop for coaches

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has organised a one-day workshop for coaches of the qualified teams for this year's Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

The work-shop which was held on Wednesday in Cairo had in attendance some top coaches on the continent such as Ghana's Kwesi Appiah, Nigeria's Gernot Rohr and many others.

Meanwhile, the official draw for the AFCON tournament will be held on Friday April 12, in front of the Sphinx and Pyramids just outside of Egypt’s capital Cairo.

The tournament which will run from June 21 to July 19 in Egypt will be the first to be played in the summer after CAF decided to move it from being held in January and February.