AFCON 2019 qualifier: Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan insists Sierra Leone clash a must-win

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says winning their third 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone is non-negotiable.

The Black Stars fell 1-0 in Nairobi last month to Kenya and want to bounce back against the Leone Stars.

Gyan, who has missed the opening two Group H qualifiers, is making a return to skipper the side.

The Kayserispor striker agrees the only way to placate the fans is by bagging the points on Thursday.

''We just got back this afternoon so we just needed to do some shake up exercises but we didn't do much but most of the guys are playing outside so it won't affect our game,'' he told the media after Monday's training in Kumasi.

''We make sure we come back quickly because we lost our last game and everybody was disappointed and we are here to make the fans happy.

''So three maximum points is very very important for us and that's all we working on.''