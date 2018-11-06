GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

AFCON 2019 qualifier: Ghana to camp in Kenya to prepare for Ethiopia clash

Published on: 06 November 2018
AFCON 2019 qualifier: Ghana to camp in Kenya to prepare for Ethiopia clash
Black Stars finish their training in Nairobi

The Black Stars will pitch camp in Naivasha, Kenya to prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa in a fortnight. 

Invited players will converge at the resort town of Naivasha which is 76 Km from the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Ghana's squad trained in Addis Ababa last month en route to Nairobi to play the Harambee Stars which they lost 1-0.

The Black Stars will face the Walias on 18 November.

''We will be camping in Kenya ahead of the game against Ethiopia because of the high altitude demands,'' Appiah told Ghanamansports.

''The Technical team submitted our programme line up to the Normalization Committee and settled on Kenya, where we think would be good for the players  to acclimatize.''

Ghana, who are third on the Group F table, are in dire need for a win to get their campaign back from track.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations