AFCON 2019 qualifier: Injured Red Star Belgrade star Richmond Boakye ruled out of Ethiopia clash

Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has been ruled out of Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia next week due to a thigh injury.

The Ghana international suffered the problem during the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

He sat out the last four matches for the Serbian Superliga leaders including Tuesday's 2-0 win against Liverpool in the return leg of the Champions League.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the 25-year-old will need ten days to recover fully.

Boakye has scored five goals in four league matches so far.