AFCON 2019 qualifier: No replacement for Kwadwo Asamoah in Ghana squad for Ethiopia clash

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will not call up a replacement for injured Kwadwo Asamoah in his squad to face Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Inter Milan ace has withdrawn from the squad due to a recurrent knee injury.

He suffered a swollen knee after their defeat away to Atalanta over the weekend.

Asamoah's club say his condition has been intermittent and there is the need to seek urgent medical attention.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the Normalization Committee reads: ''Coach Kwasi Appiah will not alter his squad. The Black Stars thus travels to Kenya for camping with a 19-man squad.

''The team begins camping in Kenya on November 12, 2018. The Normalization Committee wishes Kwadwo Asamoah a speedy recovery.''

Asamoah made a return to the national for the first time in four years in September for the qualifier against Kenya.

He featured in the 1-0 defeat to the Harambee Stars- a result which hurt the qualification campaign of the Black Stars.