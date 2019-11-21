AFCON 2021 dates to be decided by CAF and host nation

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and host nation Cameroon will decide on the start and end dates for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Cameroon were awarded the hosting rights after they were stripped of hosting this year's tournament and replaced by Egypt as a result

According a statement on CAF website, due to meteorological issues, the dates of the tournament will be decided jointly by CAF and the host country.

The CAF administration will now decide the dates, times and venues of matches after analysis of the opinions of the teams concerned.

Cameroon will host the competition after they missed out on this year's tournament and were replaced by Egypt.

The qualifiers for the tournament started this month. Black Stars won all their two games and sit top of Group C.

The qualifiers will continue next year June.