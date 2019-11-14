AFCON 2021 Qualifier: Ghana 2-0 South Africa- Mohammed Kudus scores on debut as Black Stars silence Bafana Bafana in Cape Coast

Teen sensation Mohammed Kudus scored on his senior national team debut as the Black Stars of Ghana strolled to a comfortable win against South Africa in the 2021 Nations Cup qualifier.

Thomas Partey had given the Black Stars the lead in the 35th minute after his strike deflected off a South African defender to send Ghana into the half with the lead.

The four times African champions returned from the break needing another goal to ensure all three points is grabbed.

But the West Africans had to wait until the 80th minute, when FC Nordsjaelland youngster Kudus Mohammed ferociously blasted into the roof of the net for the second goal.

Jordan Ayew came close a couple of times but his effort was either wide or collected by South Africa goalkeeper Darren Keet.

Coach Kwesi Appiah, who had given debutants Idrissu Baba and Gideon Mensah their first cap for the team, introduced 19-year old Kudus Mohammed.

Mohammed made an instant mark on the team by scoring the important second to secure Ghana all three points.

The win takes Ghana same on points with Sudan, who thrashed Sao Tome and Principe 4-0 in Group C's other game.

The Black Stars will leave for Sao Tome and Principe for the second group game on Sunday.