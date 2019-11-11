AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: South Africa coach Molefe Ntseki eyes victory against Ghana

South Africa coach Molefe Ntseki insists his side will ‘try to beat’ Ghana in Cape Coast in their AFCON qualifiers opener on Thursday.

The Bafana Bafana are expected in Accra on Monday ahead of the game on Thursday.

“For every qualifier you have to present the best team that you can assemble and that's what we have done,” Ntseki told Oyerepa FM.

“We called the best we have as a country to play Ghana and try to win on Thursday.

“We have a very friendly relationship with Ghana on the football and political side ,I see it as such and looking forward to play Ghana, we respect Ghana a lot.”

Ntseki adds he has quite a bit of information about the Ghanaian team even though he has been working mostly at the youth teams of South Africa.

”It’s very important for people to know that i know the Ghanaian team the likes of Dede Ayew,” says Molefe Ntseki.

“Yes for the senior position at the national team level, yes people will say i don't have experience but i have worked with coach Stuart for 2 years and others as well.

“Most of my time have been with under age national teams.

“Let's support football on Thursday,its only a 90 minute issue, we are competing for 3 points to win the game. Let's all accept the results we get.”