AFCON 2023: Akufo-Addo exudes confidence in Black Stars' Group stage triumph 

President Akufo-Addo radiated unwavering confidence as he addressed the Black Stars during a farewell dinner at their Kumasi camp, asserting that Ghana possesses the quality to confidently navigate through the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The President's optimistic outlook was centered on the belief that Ghana can overcome group opponents Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

"Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique are teams we have beaten before, and I am confident we will emerge out of the group. There will be no repeat of the events of AFCON 2022 â€“ know very well that you have the support of Ghanaians," emphasized President Akufo-Addo during the gathering.

The President's faith in the team's ability to triumph over familiar adversaries was evident as he encouraged the Black Stars to approach the tournament with assurance and determination.

The confidence instilled by President Akufo-Addo echoed throughout his address, with a strong belief that the team could sail through the group stage smoothly.

As Ghana prepares to open their AFCON 2023 campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, the team will be focused on sailing through to the next stage as to redeem themselves from past disappointment following their early exit in the previous edition.