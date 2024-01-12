AFCON 2023: Angola coach Pedro Goncalves emphasises total concentration ahead of clash with Algeria 

Angola national team coach Pedro GonÃ§alves has emphasised the pivotal role that total concentration will play in confronting Algeria as the Palancas Negras prepare for the challenging encounter in their opening Group D match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Scheduled for January 15, the clash against the 2019 AFCON champions poses a significant challenge for Angola, and GonÃ§alves is keenly aware of the magnitude of the task at hand.

GonÃ§alves expressed confidence in his team's coherence and unity, citing the positive developments during the training sessions and preparation matches. He highlighted the importance of allowing all players to participate in the preparation matches, emphasizing the collective significance of every squad member.

"We know he [Algeria] is a formidable adversary; the results speak for themselves. Algeria's sporting potential speaks for itself, as does its investment. So, we must be strong, focused, courageous for what awaits us," GonÃ§alves stated, underscoring the gravity of the upcoming encounter.

However, as the team enters the final phase of preparation for the crucial match against Algeria, GonÃ§alves stressed the heightened need for absolute concentration.

The 2010 quarter-finalists are hoping to go a step further in the upcoming tournament having missed the last edition in Cameroon.