AFCON 2023: Anxiety sweeps Black Stars as Chris Hughton nears final squad announcement

With the highly anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) just around the corner, anxiety has taken hold among the Black Stars players as Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, prepares to unveil the much-anticipated final squad.

From the initial 55-man squad he announced earlier, Hughton will soon make the crucial decisions that will shape the team's destiny in the upcoming tournament.

Among the expected inclusions in the final squad are key players such as West Ham star Mohammed Kudus, who has showcased his goal-scoring prowess with 10 goals for the Hammers since his move from Ajax in August.

The return of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, adds further strength to the squad. Additionally, the leadership and skill of captain Andre Ayew, along with the attacking prowess of Jordan Ayew and in-form Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams, are anticipated to be pivotal in Ghana's AFCON campaign.

However, the selection process also brings disappointment for some players. Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, sidelined due to injury, will miss the tournament. Furthermore, Brighton's Tariq Lamptey, still nursing an injury with an uncertain return date, is expected to be excluded from the final squad.

The final squad will camp in Kumasi, starting from January 2 to prepare for the tournament in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars, boasting a rich history as four-time African champions, find themselves in Group B alongside football powerhouses Egypt, as well as Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Their journey in the tournament kicks off with a challenging match against Cape Verde on January 14, followed by crucial encounters against Egypt and Mozambique.

The stakes are high, and the nation eagerly awaits the final squad that will carry the hopes and aspirations of a football-loving nation into AFCON 2023.