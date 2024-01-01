AFCON 2023: Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Nii Lamptey makes Ghana final squad

Asante Kotoko SC midfielder Richmond Nii Lamptey has been named in Ghana's final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

The 26-year-old central midfielder earned a spot in the 27-man squad list as announced by Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton on Monday morning.

Lamptey was included in the 55-man preliminary squad that was released a few weeks ago following his impressive outing in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Football connoisseurs clamoured for the inclusion of the midfielder after his outstanding performance in the Super Clash against Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium, where Kotoko won 3-2.

Lamptey has been instrumental for the Porcupine Warriors this campaign, delivering five assists in 12 appearances so far to inspire the club to go six matches unbeaten streak.

More so, Hughton has preferred him to the other options at his position for the upcoming tournament, which will take place from Saturday, January 13, running until Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The Black Stars are drawn in Group B, where they will face record-winners Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in the group phase.