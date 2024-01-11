AFCON 2023: CAF officials to visit Black Stars ahead of tournament - GFA

Officials from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) are set to pay a visit to the Black Stars today ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), disclosed that the CAF representatives will extend a customary welcome to the Ghanaian squad at their hotel in Ivory Coast.

The anticipation surrounding the Black Stars' journey intensified as they made a grand entrance into Ivory Coast yesterday, showcasing their arrival in style with the vibrant traditional kente. The team immediately hit the training ground for their first session later in the evening.

Twum, speaking to Peace FM and monitored by Footballghana.com, highlighted the packed schedule awaiting the team.

"Our schedule is very packed CAF officials have sent us a message that they will come and give us a big welcome," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"They call it team arrival meeting officials, referees, technical, management, administrations everything that we should know concerning the tournament they will talks to us about it," he added.

The meeting is expected to cover crucial aspects of the tournament, providing valuable information to the Black Stars as they gear up for the Afcon challenge.

Ghana will rub shoulders with Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique in Group B.