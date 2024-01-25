AFCON 2023: Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar declared fit for crucial clash against Nigeria

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar has been declared fit and prepared to lead his team in the crucial Round of 16 clash against Nigeria in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Aboubakar had faced a setback due to a serious injury sustained in training before the commencement of AFCON, causing him to miss all three group-stage matches where his absence was notably felt by the Indomitable Lions.

The Cameroonian Football Association has officially confirmed Aboubakar's comeback, providing a significant boost for coach Rigobert Song. In Aboubakar's absence, 24-year-old Toulouse forward Frank Magri stepped in to fill the void.

During Aboubakar's sidelined period, the Indomitable Lions managed one win, one draw, and one loss, facing challenges that posed a threat to their progression in the tournament.

The return of Aboubakar is particularly crucial, considering he was the top scorer in the previous edition of AFCON when Cameroon hosted the tournament in 2021.

In the Round of 16, Cameroon is set to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Saturday, with the kickoff scheduled for 8 pm.

As anticipation builds for this high-stakes encounter, the presence of Aboubakar adds a formidable dimension to Cameroon's lineup, setting the stage for an intense and closely watched battle.