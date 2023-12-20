AFCON 2023: Eleven home-based players named in Chris Hughton's 55-man squad

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has included 11 home-based players to his provisional 55-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Five players from Medeama SC including Jonathan Soawah and Fatawu Hamidu have been named in the team together with Abdulai Nurudeen, Derrick Kyei and goalkeeper Felix Kyei.

Great Olympics duo Benjamin Asare and Emmanuel Antwi also made the team together with Dreams FC's John Antwi and Godfred Atuahene.

Raazak Simpson of Nations FC and Richmond Lamptey of Asante Kotoko are the other home-based players in the squad.

Chris Hughton will prune his team to 26 men for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next month.

The team will begin preparations early next month for the tournament which begins on January 13, 2023.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Ghana has not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982.