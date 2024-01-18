AFCON 2023: Ghana aim to count on impressive second game record ahead of Egypt showdown

Ghana face an arduous task at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as they prepare ahead of their second group game against Egypt on Thursday.

The Black Stars started the competition on a losing note, after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their Group B opener.

There is a lot of pressure on the four-time African champions as they face seven-time winners on Thursday.

However, the West African holds an impeccable second-game record at the continental showpiece, and that could play a huge role when they face the Pharaohs.

Ghana has not lost a second group game at AFCON since 1998 when they were defeated by Togo following a last-gasp winner from Abdel-Kader Coubadjah.

Although the team has been eliminated at the group stage on a few occasions since AFCON 98, it has not lost its second game for over two decades.

Meanwhile, Ghana's record against Egypt at the Nations Cup is nothing to write home about, having won only once in their five meetings.

Egypt beat Ghana to win their seventh AFCON title in Angola.