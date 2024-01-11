AFCON 2023: Ghana's technical team gathers extensive information on opponents, says Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that the Black Stars' technical team has diligently collected significant data on their opponents in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana, a four-time champion, are placed in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique, seeking redemption from their previous disappointing performance.

Asante Twum highlighted the strategic efforts led by coach Chris Hughton and his team, emphasising their commitment to acquiring comprehensive information that can be utilised to surpass their opponents during the upcoming clashes.

"They have been working on them since the draw came out every time they update their records, looking at the possibilities, and I can say so far they have a lot of information," he shared on Peace FM.

He emphasized that while the team possesses substantial data, the real test comes on match days, and surprises are always possible.

The technical staff have three dedicated video analysts, each assigned to a specific team in the group. They provide regular reports, updates, and advice to the coach and the rest of the technical staff based on their findings.

As the AFCON 2023 tournament kicks off on Saturday, January 13, Ghana will open its campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday.