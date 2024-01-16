AFCON 2023: Guinea coach Kaba Diawara decries red card impact in Cameroon draw

Guinea coach Kaba Diawara has expressed adamant belief that his team should have emerged victorious against Cameroon in their recent clash in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite a 1-1 draw, Diawara remains steadfast in his assessment, attributing the shift in dynamics to a pivotal moment - the red card issued to Guinea captain Francois Kamano.

In the encounter at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Guinea took an early lead courtesy of Mohamed Bayo. However, the game's trajectory changed dramatically when Kamano received a red card in the added-on time of the first half for a foul against Cameroonian midfielder Olivier Ntcham.

Down to 10 men, Guinea found themselves at a numerical disadvantage, allowing Cameroon to capitalize and equalize just six minutes into the second half through Frank Magri's aerial finesse from a free kick.

Diawara acknowledged the impact of the red card on their plans, stating, “If we take the first part of your question yes, the red card changed our plans. We had prepared our business well, and to play 10 against 11 with the game we are presenting, it’s very complicated."

Despite the challenges, Diawara commended his team's resilience, especially given the physical prowess of the Cameroonian side.

He expressed satisfaction with the point earned in the match and refrained from dwelling extensively on the red card incident, stating, "I think there was some play involved though, I haven’t seen any images yet. I’m not going to talk too much because we’re not here to talk about it. But in my opinion, the red card is severe."

Looking forward, Diawara emphasised that Guinea remains in the race with two games remaining in the group stage, signaling the team's determination to progress in the competition.