AFCON 2023: I ask the Senegalese fans to be behind us - Kalidou Koulibaly

Defending champions of the Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal, have arrived in Cote d'Ivoire to safeguard their title, expressing confidence that the 2023 edition of the tournament will go down as the best in history.

The Lions of Teranga landed in Yamoussoukro, their designated base for Group C matches, acknowledging the formidable challenge they will encounter in retaining their title due to the presence of top teams.

Senegal finds itself in one of the toughest groups, featuring five-time winners Cameroon, The Gambia, and Guinea, all of whom seriously threaten the reigning champions. The Teranga Lions are undeniably strong title contenders, having reached two consecutive TotalEnergies CAF AFCON finals in 2019 and 2021.

Speaking to CAFOnline.com from the team’s base camp, Kalidou Koulibaly expressed his belief that the CÃ´te d’Ivoire edition will be the best in the competition's history, highlighting the presence of all major African teams that are fully prepared. Koulibaly stated, "It will show the true image of African football, and I think whoever wins the title in the end will deserve it."

The Senegal skipper urged his nation to support the team and keep them in their prayers as they gear up to defend the title against the best African teams in the coming weeks. Koulibaly said, "I ask the Senegalese fans to be behind us during the competition and to pray for us in their prayers. Their support will take us far in the competition, and we will represent them well and give them a big gift in the end."

Senegal's title defence begins on 15 January against Gambia, followed by a clash with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on the 18th, and they will conclude their group campaign against Guinea on 23 January.