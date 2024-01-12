AFCON 2023: Ivory Coast coach acknowledges competence of Guinea-Bissau ahead of opener

Ivory Coast coach Jean-Louis Gasset is adopting a cautious and respectful approach, acknowledging the competence of Guinea-Bissau ahead of their opening clash in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The spotlight is now on Saturday's encounter as Ivory Coast, the hosts face Guinea-Bissau in the inaugural match of AFCON 2023 at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in EbimpÃ©, scheduled for 8 p.m.

Speaking ahead of the game Gasset emphasised a shift in perspective, declaring, "There are no more small teams." The coach is determined not to underestimate any opponent in the prestigious tournament.

"It’s a team that beat Nigeria. We just watched the last matches (â€¦) They are a team that likes to suffer and counter. You need technical mastery and good finishing."

Emphasising the equal standing of all teams in the competition, Gasset stated, "A match remains a match. There are no more small teams." He stressed the importance of starting well and respecting instructions while being aware of Guinea-Bissau's threat of counterattacks.

The Elephants are determined to win their third title having last clinched the trophy in 2015 after beating the Black Stars on penalties after a pulsating draw in Equatorial Guinea.

Meanwhile, the two-time champions will also face Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea in other group games.