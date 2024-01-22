AFCON 2023: Key battles between Ghana and Mozambique

The Black Stars of Ghana face Mozambique in the final Group B game at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast knowing anything short of a win could see them keep their AFCON hopes alive.

The four-time African champions are on the brink of getting eliminated at the group stage for a second successive tournament.

They come up against a team they last faced at the Nations Cup in 1996, a game Ghana won 2-0 with Abedi Pele, the father of the current captain Andre Ayew scoring.

In recent times the Black Stars have met the Mambas in AFCON qualifications, beating their opponents.

The two sides have faced off six times in all competitions, with Ghana winning four and the other two matches ending in a draw.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars' recent form at the tournament makes it difficult to predict which team turns up, having won only once in their last eleven games.

Mozambique, however, are yet to win their first match at the tournament following their return to the competition after a 12-year absence.

In 14 games at AFCON, Mozambique have lost 12 and draw two. They have also never kept a clean sheet and will join Zimbabwe as the team with the longest streak of not keeping a clean sheet if they concede against Ghana on Monday.

The Black Stars are under pressure to get a positive result while Mozambique eye a first-ever AFCON victory.