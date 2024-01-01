GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023: Kotoko players jubilate over Richmond Lamptey's Black Stars call-up

Published on: 01 January 2024
Elated players of Asante Kotoko expressed their jubilation for teammate Richmond Lamptey as he secured a spot in the final 27-man Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Lamptey's outstanding performances for the Porcupine Warriors earned him the call-up by coach Chris Hughton.

Initially part of the provisional 55-man squad, Lamptey's inclusion was confirmed on Monday, January 1, 2024. He joins the trio of local-based players, alongside Medeama duo Abdul Fatawu Hamid and Jonathan Sowah, in representing Ghana on the continental stage.

The excitement among Lamptey and his teammates was palpable, with the players rejoicing and singing praises for their talented colleagues In an atmosphere filled with joy and camaraderie. The joy was evident as smiles adorned their faces, expressing gratitude for Lamptey's remarkable achievement as a creative midfielder.

The team is scheduled to begin training camp in Kumasi on Tuesday, gearing up for the upcoming challenges. As part of their preparations, Ghana will face Namibia in a friendly match before heading to Ivory Coast for the AFCON competition.

Ghana find themselves in Group B, set to clash with football powerhouse Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique. The Black Stars are determined to redeem themselves after an early exit in the previous edition, aiming to make a strong impact in this year's tournament.

