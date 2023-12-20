AFCON 2023: Kotoko star Richmond Lamptey named in provisional squad amid pressure from fans

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey has been named in coach Chris Hughton's 55-man provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The technical handlers of the Black Stars have been under pressure to include the Kotoko vice-captain in their team for the tournament following his fine form in the Ghana Premier League.

Lamptey dazzled as the Porcupine Warriors defeated rivals Hearts of Oak in the Super clash a fortnight ago.

The former WAFA midfielder has been Asante Kotoko's livewire this season, making nine appearances and providing four assists in the domestic league.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughton will prune his team to 26 men for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next month.

The team will begin preparations early next month for the tournament which begins on January 13, 2023.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Ghana has not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982.