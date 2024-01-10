AFCON 2023: Mohammed Kudus trains with Black Stars, boosting hopes for opener vs. Cape Verde

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has received a significant boost ahead of the team's first match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, as midfielder Mohammed Kudus trained with the team on Tuesday following his late arrival due to an injury issue.

Kudus, who plays for West Ham, was initially expected to miss Ghana's opener against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, in Abidjan, after missing several days of training and not participating in Monday's pre-tournament friendly against Namibia.

However, the talented attacking midfielder, who has scored 10 goals across all competitions this season, put aside any concerns by training with the squad at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. According to reports, Kudus completed the intense session without any issues, much to the delight of coach Hughton and the rest of the team.

Kudus' availability for the tournament is crucial for Ghana, given his impressive form and importance to the team. With nine goals and three assists since his debut in late 2019, he has become one of Ghana's most critical players. Moreover, his two goals for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar highlighted his ability on the big stage.

Coach Hughton will be eager to have Kudus available for selection when Ghana take on Cape Verde in their opening match. The Black Stars are looking to win their first AFCON title since 1982, and with Kudus back in contention, their chances have significantly improved.

They will also face seven-time champions Egypt and Mozambique in the group stage.