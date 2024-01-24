AFCON 2023: Morocco clinches top spot in Group F with narrow win over Zambia

Morocco emerged victorious with a crucial 1-0 win over Zambia, securing their place at the top of Group F in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in a thrilling showdown at the Stade de San Pedro.

The result extended Morocco's unbeaten streak to eight consecutive games, marking Zambia's exit from the tournament.

The highly anticipated match carried immense significance as both teams battled for qualification to the Round of 16. The breakthrough for the Atlas Lions came in the first half when Hakim Ziyech seized an opportunity after Tresford Lawrence Mulenga's save, smashing home to give Morocco a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Despite Zambia's Lameck Banda showcasing dangerous efforts, maneuvering past defenders and narrowly missing a curling shot, the Atlas Lions maintained their lead going into the break.

In the second half, Zambia, facing elimination with a loss, pressed for an equaliser but struggled to produce a shot on target. Emmanuel Banda had Zambia's best chance, but Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou efficiently saved the effort, sealing a 1-0 victory for the Copper Bullets.

Morocco's triumph sees them finish atop Group F with an undefeated record, amassing seven points. Meanwhile, Zambia concludes their AFCON campaign in third place with two points, bowing out after a hard-fought battle against the formidable Atlas Lions.

Buoyed by their strong group stage performance, the Atlas Lions now set their sights on a deep run in the tournament, aiming to replicate their historic 2022 World Cup run where they became the first African country to reach the semi-finals.