AFCON 2023: Moving from team hotel to training has been a challenge for Black Stars - Asante Twum

The Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Henry Asante Twum has highlighted a challenge faced by the Black Stars as they prepare for their opening game at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The four-time champions who touched down in Ivory Coast on Wednesday held their first training session as they gear up to redeem themselves at the tournament following the previous disappointment encountered in the 2021 edition.

However, Asante Twum has revealed the convenience of getting from the team's hotel to the training facility was hindered by traffic congestion.

"Yesterday one of the major issues that came up was traffic from the hotel to our training ground is about 45 minutes even with an escort so that is what we are hoping to avoid today by leaving early," Henry Asante Twum told Peace FM.

"So that we reach there on time and train without any issues so far everything is fine everybody is doing well and everything is in place like we expected," he added.

Ghana will play against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14 before locking horns with Egypt and Mozambique in their subsequent group games.