GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

AFCON 2023: Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro anticipates tough challenge against Cameroon

Published on: 26 January 2024
AFCON 2023: Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro anticipates tough challenge against Cameroon

Nigeria coach JosÃ© Peseiro has acknowledged the tough challenge that awaits his team in the upcoming clash against Cameroon in the Round of 16 at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Scheduled for Saturday, January 27, the encounter between the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions promises to be a formidable test for both teams.

Speaking about the anticipated match, coach JosÃ© Peseiro expressed the difficulty of the upcoming game but highlighted his team's preparedness and ambition to secure a victory.

“It’s a difficult match. We are in the round of 16 and playing against a great team. We don't want to concede; we want to score a goal and maintain our lead. We expect that history will not repeat itself at the Stade FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t-Boigny. Even if the statistics are not for us, we are going to play," said Peseiro, as quoted on CAFOnline.

He emphasised the importance of the mission entrusted to his team and conveyed their determination to succeed. "It is a mission that has been entrusted to us, and we are going to try to carry it out. We want to win; we want to stay in this tournament until the end," Peseiro added.

Nigeria finished second in Group A after managing two wins and a draw while Cameroon took advantage of a late comeback win against Gambia to accumulate four points and proceed to the next stage.

The crucial Round of 16 game between Nigeria and Cameroon is set to kick off at 8 pm, offering football fans an exciting clash between two football powerhouses.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more