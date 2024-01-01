AFCON 2023: Players who missed Ghana squad due to injury

Ghana coach Chris Hughton faces another challenge as he readies his team for the imminent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, scheduled from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Once more, the absence of key players due to ongoing fitness concerns will impact the squad's readiness for this crucial tournament.

Initially, Hughton included players such as Thomas Partey, Tariq Lamptey, and Kamaldeen Sulemana in his provisional 55-man squad. However, due to their persistent injuries, they have been excluded from the final 27-man squad set to depart for Ivory Coast next week. This further complicates Hughton's task as he strives to assemble a competitive team for the impending challenges in the AFCON.

Here are five players to miss the AFCON 2023 due to injury

Thomas Partey

The midfielder had been sidelined since the October international break due to a muscle injury sustained ahead of Arsenal's Champions League fixture against Sevilla.

Initially expected to be out until the new year, Partey's recovery progress surpassed expectations. The former Atletico Madrid midfielder commenced gym work and personal training earlier in December, transitioning to grass training last week.

Although Partey has started training again after a two-month absence due to injury, he missed out on the final squad.

Tariq Lamptey

Lamptey suffered another injury following his return from a lengthy lay-off.

The versatile defender was making a return from an injury setback when he started in the match between Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

However, the defender had to be replaced by Joao Pedro following discomfort

The 23-year-old missed the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros due to injury and was also not in the team during the October international break.

His persistent injury problem will be a significant blow for the Black Stars and the Seagulls as the season continues.

Kamaldeen Sulemana

The Southampton winger was ruled out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after failing to recover from a hamstring injury.

Despite being included in the 55-man provisional list for the tournament in Ivory Coast, Southampton manager Russell Martin disclosed that the player will not be fit for AFCON 2023.

Sulemana has struggled with injuries in the ongoing campaign, making only 13 appearances for the Saints in their promotion bid.

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Unfortunate to be nursing an injury for close to a year, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is yet to kick a ball this season for Freiburg.

The Black Stars midfielder, who sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury after the 2022 World Cup, has been sidelined for an extended period spanning nine months. Despite a positive update on his recovery a few months ago, he was unable to recuperate on time. Kyereh was a key player for Ghana during the last edition and would be a significant miss.

Joseph Aidoo

Joseph Aidoo is expected to be fit in May 2024 due to an injury he sustained while on international duty earlier in October.

Celta Vigo made the announcement, confirming that Aidoo had suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, effectively ruling him out for the season.

Aidoo, who has been a regular in the Black Stars squad in recent years, including his inclusion in the final squad for the 2022 World Cup, picked up the injury during Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Mexico in an international friendly in North Carolina.

After just 27 minutes into the match, Aidoo went down and had to be replaced. Initially, the injury was not perceived as severe, but post-game pictures revealed Aidoo walking with crutches, prompting the Black Stars to release him for an assessment by his club, Celta Vigo, in Spain.