AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Asamoah Gyan calls for support for Inaki Williams after struggling home debut

Asamoah Gyan, the all-time leading goal scorer for Ghana, has urged for support for Inaki Williams after the forward struggled to impress again for the Black Stars in their narrow win over Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Williams, who featured in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar without scoring, was given a starting position in the matchday three clash at Baba Yara Stadium but was substituted in the second half without a goal to his name.

Gyan empathized with the challenges Williams faced, having played in Europe all his life and now adjusting to the African game.

"We need to give him more opportunities," Gyan stated in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM. "He is improving even though he hasn't found his feet yet, but I'm sure his first goal will open the floodgates, and many more will follow. His first goal will boost his confidence level. Let's keep supporting him."

The Ghanaian legend encouraged fans to back the former Spain forward, who will be looking to score his first goal for the Black Stars in the reverse fixture against Angola in Luanda. A win in that match will secure Ghana's qualification for the AFCON tournament next year.