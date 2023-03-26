AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars arrive in Luanda for Angola game

Black Stars arrived in Luanda, Angola, for their Africa Cup of Nations Matchday 4 qualifier against Angola on Saturday night.
Due to injuries sustained by captain Andre Ayew, Alexander Djiku, Denis Odoi, and Mohammed Salisu, coach Chris Hughton travelled with a reduced squad of 21 players.
On Sunday afternoon, the team is scheduled to hold its first training session ahead of the crucial game on Monday, March 27, 2023.
A victory for the Black Stars in this match would guarantee their qualification for the tournament in Ivory Coast next year.
