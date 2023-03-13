AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton eyes explosive start as new Black Stars coach ahead of Angola clash

Chris Hughton is set to make his debut as Ghana's new head coach in a highly-anticipated Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

The former Premier League manager was appointed in February and will be officially unveiled in Kumasi before the match. Hughton named a 25-man squad dominated by experienced players, with the majority having featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Black Stars will be looking to secure a win in Kumasi, a ground that has proven to be a fortress for Ghana with over two decades without a defeat.

The passionate Kumasi fans are expected to provide a fantastic atmosphere, making the Baba Yara Stadium an intimidating ground for the Palancas Negras.

After the match in Kumasi, the Black Stars will travel to Luanda for their second match against Angola on March 27. Ghana needs to win both matches to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, which will be held in Ivory Coast next year.

Hughton will be hoping for an explosive start to his tenure as the Black Stars coach, as the team aims to maintain their unbeaten record in Kumasi and qualify for the continental showpiece event.