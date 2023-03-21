AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Former Al Ahly winger Geraldo Costa replaces Nelson Da Luz in Angola squad for Ghana showdown

Angola national team has been dealt a huge blow following the absence of winger Nelson Da Luz who has been ruled out of the upcoming matches against Ghana this week.

The 25-year-old was summoned by head coach Pedro Goncalves for the double-header clashes against the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

Da Luz suffered a knock when his side Vitória Guimaraes faced SL Benfica in the Portuguese Primeira Liga over the last weekend.

The left winger has since been replaced by former Al Ahly attacker Geraldo Costa Bartolomeu who is already in camp.

The Palancas Negras have pitched their camping base in Algeria and will leave for Ghana on Tuesday for the match which will take place on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Da Luz has been in decent form in the Portuguese Primeira Liga this campaign having scored three goals in 23 appearances for Vitória.

Also, Geraldo currently plies his trade for Turkish Superlig for Umraniyespor where he has scored once and provided three assists in 21 appearances.