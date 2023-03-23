GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana coach Chris Hughton explains Baba Rahman's absence in squad to face Angola

Published on: 23 March 2023
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana coach Chris Hughton explains Baba Rahman's absence in squad to face Angola

New coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton has confirmed that Reading left-back Baba Rahman missed the squad for the double-header against Angola due to injury. 

Rahman has been a regular in the national team and has been Ghana's first-choice left-back for years.

His absence means, Gideon Mensah will start with Patrick Kpozo deputizing.

"It’s very easy, Baba Rahman is injured. He is been injured for the past three weeks. If you look at probably the last three week or a month he hasn’t played for his club Reading FC," said Chris Hughton.

The Black Stars will host Angola on Thursday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the first-leg of their double header.

The team will travel to Luanda for the second-leg in three days time.

The four-times African champions will secure qualification with victories over the Palancas Negras. Ghana sit top of Group E after two games with four points, same as Angola.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more