AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana coach Chris Hughton wary of 'technically good' Angola

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton remains cautious ahead of Ghana's clash against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager believes the Palancas Negras are good enough to cause his side problems.

However, Hughton admits he has studied the Angolan team and knows their strengths and weaknesses.

"I look at my involvement in the team, the squad and association was before I was made head coach so I was aware of course as soon the campaign started and the draw was made that we will play against Angola," he said at the pre-match presser.

"So yes, as each coach will do, I have studied them in their last five, six, seven games. They are technically a very good team and obviously with Portuguese influence and a lot of good technical players so I am in no doubt that they are strong and tough opposition so we have to plan for that as we will do for any opposition.

"But certainly they have the capabilities and very much aware that they can cause us a lot of problem and we have to be prepared for that."

The Black Stars will host Angola in Kumasi on Thursday, Match 23, 2023 before travelling to Luanda for the second-leg in three days time.