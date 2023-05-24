AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Mauritius referee Patrice Milazar named for Madagascar vs Ghana clash

Referee Patrice Milazar of Mauritius has been appointed to handle the penultimate Africa Cup if Nations qualifier between Madagascar and Ghana next month.

TheFIFA referee will be assisted by compatriots Ram Babajee (Assistant I), Jean Marc Jeff Pithia (Assistant II) and Ahmad Imtehaz Heeralall (Fourth Official).

Sinon Philip Georges from Seychelles will be the match the Match Commissioner while Rwanda’s Hudu Munyemana is the Referee Assessor. Helly Zafinimanga from Madagascar has also been appointed pre-match ceremony cordinator.

The match will take place at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 5:00 pm.

With two round of matches to play Ghana sit in first place in Group E with 8 points following two wins (Madagascar, Angola) and two draws (Central African Republic, Angola) in the first four matches of the qualifiers.

The Black Stars will travel to Madagascar in June before Central African Republic in September wrap up the qualifiers.