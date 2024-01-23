AFCON 2023: Social media meltdown after Ghana's disastrous exit

Fans of the Black Stars have set social media ablaze following the national team's poor performance at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

Ghana collapsed in injury time as they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Mozambique and now face another group stage exit at the Nations Cup.

Having drawn their last two games at the tournament, the Black Stars can only sneak into the last 16 if results from the other groups go in they favour.

However, as it stands, the chances are very slim and the team could be packing home as soon as possible.

The disappointing display from the Black Stars has left fans fuming, with many taking to social media to post their reactions.

Below are some reactions from the fans

"Closed door training, closed door friendlies black stars make I understand say u could be building in silence and still be building rubbish," wrote the Bobjodna.

"I’ve sung this chorus since AFCON 2019 The coach and players are the least of our problems. It’s the management of our football which is the issue. They’re the constant in every embarrassing situation. Black Starlets Black Satellites Black Meteors Black Stars Black Maidens GPL," posted Daniel Koranteng.

"Apparently each Ghana black star player was to receive $30,000 for group stage qualifications This is the roads all over of said country. Not only do we have Wicked Leaders , we have equally Stupid leaders as well. There’s no sense of patriotism and love for the nation they’ve been appointed to govern!," wrote Preside, adding a video of the poor roads in the country.

"The Black Stars Players and the coach are just a waste of time and our m0ney, tell him to go bring them ASAP. I'mma bring you guys Warm Up soon. it's not a j0ke anymore," added Twene Jonas.