AFCON 2023: Tanzania dismiss coach Adel Amrouche following CAF ban over controversial comments

Tanzania have swift action by relieving coach Adel Amrouche off his duties after he received an eight-match ban from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The removal follows a complaint filed by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) regarding Amrouche's comments after their Group F encounter at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

In Wednesday's match, Morocco secured a 3-0 victory, during which Tanzania had Novatus Miroshi sent off. The controversy arose from Amrouche's remarks alleging Morocco's influence in manipulating match scheduling and officiating within CAF, prompting the RMFF to file a complaint.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) officially announced Amrouche's suspension, citing the comments made by the coach. This move comes amidst tensions surrounding Amrouche's previous criticisms of the RMFF's impact on African football before the start of the Afcon tournament.

As an interim measure, Hemed Suleiman Ali has been appointed as the temporary coach of the Taifa Stars, with support from Juma Mgunda.

The East African team, seeking to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their third AFCON appearance, is gearing up for their second group game against Zambia in San Pedro on Sunday at 17:00 GMT.