AFCON 2023: Thomas Partey might be fully fit torwards the end of tournament - Didi Dramani

Black Stars assistant coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has shed more light on the reason behind the absence of Thomas Partey from Ghana's final 27-man squad for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Arsenal midfielder who picked up an injury in October 2023 had made a swift return to the gym and eventually began training on grass much to the excitement of Ghanaians who thought he would be fit to play at the AFCON.

However, Chris Hughton's final squad didn't include the former Atletico Madrid man raisng concerns about his fitness.

Didi Dramani has further explained the factors that ruled the 30-year-old of the final squad stating the anticipated late recovery.

“When you give a player that liberty any time you need him, he will be available for you. With Partey’s issue, he is likely to be fully fit late and that might be towards the end of the tournament and that won’t help the team,” he said in an audio aired on Wontumi FM.

“Of course, Thomas Partey and Tariq Lamptey are all category A players that every coach would like to work with them in times like this. If they would be available five days before the tournament or will miss the first match, indeed we would welcome them happily and that would be an advantage for the team but unfortunately, it isn’t like that with us. Players need to get more playing time before handing them a call-up,” he added.

The four-time champions will open their campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024, before taking on Egypt and Mozambique on January 18 and 22 respectively in Group B as Ghana aim to win their fifth title having last clinched it in 1982.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13 through to February 11, 2024.