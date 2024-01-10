AFCON 2023: We are solidly behind the Black Stars - Stonebwoy

Reggae dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has expressed his support for the Ghana Black Stars ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Speaking at the team's farewell dinner in Kumasi, Stonebwoy, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, said that Ghanaians are solidly behind the team and believe they can make history by winning the tournament for the first time since 1982.

Stonebwoy, who performed at the event, said, "We are solidly behind them in all aspects. They should go and do us good and possibly win the African Cup for us in this tournament, yes, it will definitely come as a surprise to the whole of the world and Africa but I have great belief in my brothers and the technical team. Andre Dede Ayew himself is a brother, we met in Qatar. God knows how happy I am to be in the presence of the players, the President and everybody."

The Black Stars are expected to face stiff competition in the tournament, but Stonebwoy is confident that they have what it takes to emerge victorious.

Ghana's campaign will begin on Sunday, January 14 against Cape Verde in Abidjan, followed by matches against Egypt and Mozambique in the group stage. The Black Stars are hoping to overcome their recent struggles in the tournament and bring home their first AFCON title in over four decades.

President Akufo-Addo was also present at the farewell dinner, where he urged the team to make the nation proud.

The Black Stars have been preparing intensely for the tournament, with coach Chris Hughton leading a training camp in Kumasi earlier this month.

The team departed for Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10, ahead of their opening match.