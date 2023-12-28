AFCON 2023: Wilfried Zaha misses out as hosts Ivory Coast announce squad

Hosts Ivory Coast have announced its 27-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, and there are a few notable absences.

Former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, who has only played twice for his national team since the start of the year, was unexpectedly left out of the squad.

English-based players who were included in the squad are Nottingham Forest trio Willy Boly, Ibrahim Sangare, and Serge Aurier, as well as Brighton and Hove Albion striker Simon Adingra and Hull City's Jean Michael Seri.

Ivory Coast squad includes three goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders, and 10 attackers. Manager Patrice Gasset will lead his team in a friendly against Sierra Leone on January 6 at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro as part of their preparations for the tournament.

The Ivory Coast will begin their AFCON campaign against Guinea-Bissau on January 13, followed by matches against Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea in Group A.

With a talented pool of players to choose from, Gasset will be hoping that his Elephants can put on impressive displays on home soil and make a strong bid for the trophy.

GOALKEEPERS:

Yahia Fofana (SCO Angers)

Badra Ali (Sekhukhune Utd)

Ayayi Folly (ASEC Mimos)

DEFENDERS:

Willy Boly (Nottingham)

Chester Diallo (Hadjuk)

Ousmande Diomande (Sporting)

Odilon Kossounou (Leverkusen)

Evan Ndicka (Roma)

Ghislain Konan (Al-Fayha)

Serge Aurier (Nottingham)

Wilfried Singo (Monaco)

MIDFIELDERS:

Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham)

Doumbia Idrissa (Ah Ahli)

Franck Kessie (Al-Ahli)

Jean Michael Seri (Hull)

Seko Fofana (Al Nassr)

Lazare Amani (Union SG)

FORWARDS:

Sebastien Haller (Dortmund)

Karim Konate (Salzburg)

Jean-Philippe Krasso (Etoile Rouge)

Max-Alain Gradel (Gaziantep)

Christian Kouame (Fiorentina)

Jonathan Bamba (Celta Vigo)

Oumar Diakite (Reims)

Jeremie Boga (OGC Nice)

Nicolas Pepe (Trabzonspor)

Simon Adingra (Brighton)