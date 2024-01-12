AFCON 2023: Yaw Preko optimistic about Ghana's prospects

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko has expressed confidence in the Black Stars' potential success as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) approaches.

Ghana find itself in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique in the upcoming continental competition. Preko acknowledged the remarkable talent within the Ghanaian squad, emphasising their ability to alter the game's momentum at any moment.

Emphasising the need for a strategic approach, Preko addressed the upcoming challenges and cautioned against complacency.

Speaking to Peace FM, Preko urged the players to discard any notion of guaranteed victory based solely on their status as the Black Stars. He emphasized the importance of staying in the game and fighting for every ball, highlighting the need to prove themselves to the nation.

"We have good players who can change the face of the game at any given time. We just have to make sure that we stay in the game. We shouldn't go in thinking that we are the Black Stars, so three points are for us; that period is over," Preko told Peace FM.

The former Hearts of Oak star stressed the significance of humility and hard work, emphasizing that the team needs to fight for every point. He urged the players to showcase their abilities on the field, proving to the nation that they are capable of success, even if others doubt them.

The tournament is set to kick off on Saturday, January 13, 2024.